Trump’s travels

President Trump used to criticize President Obama for trips he took. Obama’s trips cost $12.1 million a year during his two terms. Trump has already spent $10 million in less than a month in office. At that rate, his bill for travel, much of it personal, will be way over $100 million by the time he is in office a full year.
Plus his sons just happened to travel to Dubai and Dominican Republic to inaugurate golf resorts. Guess who paid for the travel and security? We taxpayers.
Carlos Castillo, Miramar
