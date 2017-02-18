Re the Feb. 16 article “Lawmakers float plan to end ‘gun-free zones’ in Florida”: The evaluation of gun-free zones is a viable avenue to pursue, along with others, to mitigate gun violence. However, legislation eliminating all gun-free zones without adequate assessment is ludicrous.
The rationale behind eliminating gun-free zones is to give concealed-weapon permit holders the ability to protect themselves and others where protection is unavailable or not provided. But there’s no convincing argument that addresses police and Florida Highway Patrol stations, and sheriffs’ offices, for obvious reasons. In fact, allowing concealed weapons in these locations puts law enforcement and support personnel at risk and, consequently, the public doing business in these agencies.
Joyce Voschin,
Davie
