Teacher inspired us

When I heard our beloved former teacher Alan Bloom from Coral Park High School had passed away, it brought back treasured memories. I had the honor of having him as my vocabulary teacher in 1978. He made learning words exciting, like no one else could. I was overwhelmed by his knowledge of the English language and his teaching skills.
That class made me fall in love with learning words I never knew existed, and it opened up a whole new world to me. Mr. Bloom’s class emboldened me to begin writing and substituting ordinary words with lesser-used ones that eloquently expressed my thoughts.
One word comes to mind when I think about Mr. Bloom: inspiration.
Jacqueline Gutstein, Miami
