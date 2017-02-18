Replacing the ACA

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) should not be repealed without a simultaneous replacement that is as good or better as the current law. The patient protections guaranteed in the ACA are critical to cancer patients, and any replacement must ensure uninterrupted access to health coverage.
Otherwise, repeal will cut a lifeline to more than 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States.
As a speech-language pathologist at a large cancer center in South Florida, I work with many patients diagnosed with cancer involving the head or neck area who are receiving life-saving treatments. My job is to help these patients regain their ability to speak andor swallow afterward. Without the ACA, many of them would not be able to receive critical treatments, and rehabilitation would not be possible.
Access to care is a lifeline for a cancer patient, and any gap in coverage could be devastating for someone in treatment. Sen. Marco Rubio, should make it a priority to guarantee continuous access to meaningful health coverage for cancer patients and their families in Florida.
Mario Alberto Landera,
Miami Shores
