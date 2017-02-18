We need the media

I would like to offer some words of encouragement and make an appeal for help to all whom President Trump calls the “dishonest media”: Stay strong. Stay free. Stay true.
I wonder if it would help if we all screamed at the tops of our voices: “Truth matters! Facts matter!” Maybe wear T-shirts and buttons proclaiming such.
These strategies and others must be seriously considered because what we saw repeatedly and clearly during Trump’s bizarre press conference on Feb. 16 is that both truth and freedom are in great danger these days. But there is hope — the media!
Contrary to what the president said, we do believe you, honorable members of the press, and are fast realizing that we need you now more than ever. We are with you and appreciate what you are trying to do — present the truth. Always.
Amendment 1 of the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. Interestingly, it is 45 words long — perfect reading for this 45th president! May he heed those precious words ... our rights in this “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Marcia Braun,
Miami Springs
