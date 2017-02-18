Rude audiences

It’s rude and dangerous to leave a theatrical performance before the house lights are turned up. Audience members should stay and show their appreciation, instead of rushing off to beat others to valet parking, disturbing other guests and disrespecting the performers. There is also the chance of falling in the low light.
Miami audiences are some of the rudest I have ever encountered. How disappointing for performers to look out onto a sea of thoughtless spectators’ backs in their run for the exits.
Last week the Bamberg Orchestra presented a sensational concert. During a standing ovation, the conductor decided to give steadfast guests a treat and played a delightful encore. Impolite, bad-mannered guestst got what they deserved — they completely missed a masterpiece.
Mary H. Thieme, Miami
Comments