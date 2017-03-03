Where’s Ileana?

Several attempts have been made by constituents to schedule a town hall meeting with Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen during this congressional recess. Her staff has said she is too busy. How can it be that an elected representative is “too busy” to meet with her constituents?
My specific concern is the ACA, the repeal of which will affect more people here — people who live in her district — than anywhere else in the country.
Please, Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen, meet with the people who elected you and hear our concerns.
Rev. Wilifred Allen-Faiella, Palmetto Bay
Comments