Hatred returns

Now that it’s open season on Jews, soon night riders will be burning crosses, shooting up homes and bombing churches, just like the good old days. The Klaverns are already dusting off their granddaddy’s hoods.
Sanford J. Smoller,
South Miami
March 3, 2017 12:26 AM
