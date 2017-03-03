Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2017 12:26 AM

Hatred returns

Now that it’s open season on Jews, soon night riders will be burning crosses, shooting up homes and bombing churches, just like the good old days. The Klaverns are already dusting off their granddaddy’s hoods.

Sanford J. Smoller,

South Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Reimer takes over for Florida Panthers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos