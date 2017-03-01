Black success

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

0:27 Missing dress-wearing monkey reunited with her Homestead owner

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Jose Fernandez Tribute

4:59 Video: Five questions with David Beckham about MLS in Miami

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow