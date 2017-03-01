Black success

It was great to see a group of young folks with the smile of success, the smile of self-sufficiency.
This picture, and story, are common in majority black countries in the Caribbean where the subtle bigotry of white liberals is not constantly telling them that it is all in vain.
Minorities in the United States, according to them, must always play the role of oppressed victims.
The reference to the Brandeis study was totally out of place.
Can you for once let folks just enjoy their hard-earned success?
They earned it without your help.
Jaime Basagoitia, Miami
Comments