It was good to hear President Trump denounce the rise in anti-Semitic crimes during his speech Tuesday night.
However, I had never heard of Breitbart News until Steve Bannon entered the world stage as candidate Trump’s closest adviser.
It was then that I learned about the online news outlet’s anti-Semitic, racist and white-nationalist views, views considered extreme and rare until Bannon became Trump’s adviser.
The best way for Trump to disavow these views would be for him to disavow and fire Bannon.
Instead, we have press secretary Sean Spicer, elevating Breitbart News in the daily briefings and Trump elevating Bannon to the National Security Council.
Watch what a president does, not what he says.
Linda Goodman,
Palmetto Bay
