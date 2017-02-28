Keep press free

Although I did not vote for Donald Trump, he is our president, and I am willing to breathe deeply and ease off the anti-Trump rhetoric and watch the deeds behind the bombast to see what is reasonable and actually worthy of support.
It is not false rhetoric, however, to condemn what the White House has done by excluding out-of-favor news organizations from a daily press briefing. The free press is the cornerstone of our democracy — for all its flaws, from CNN to Fox, it is journalists who keep our government honest and our freedoms intact.
I am thoroughly alarmed by this development. We cannot survive as a free society if our information is based solely on gossip; we need to encourage and support honorable journalism. The free press is not the enemy of our country — it is our country.
Daniel Holmes, Miami
