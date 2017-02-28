Letters to the Editor

February 28, 2017 8:27 PM

From his lips 

According to an AP report, the former Iranian president sent President Trump a letter saying Trump “truthfully described the U.S. political system and electoral system as corrupt.”

Way to go, Mr. President.

Peter Manheimer,

Cutler Bay

Letters to the Editor

