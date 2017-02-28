News, not gossip

News outlets and media professionals who speculate that pieces of paper held by the president in front of crowds are a breach of confidential protocol deserve to be banned from White House press briefings for their lack of professionalism.
I have heard for a month White House press secretary Sean Spicer having to explain principles of common-sense priorities as though he is addressing to a bunch of schoolkids; he has exhibited great patience and restraint.
Gossip, innuendo and speculation are not journalism. Those who think they are, should be omitted from all future White House press conferences.
Ana Bikic and
William Coulthard, Miami
