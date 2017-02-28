Letters to the Editor

February 28, 2017 8:25 PM

Charge for 911

The Hollywood Commission has passed a resolution stating that when an emergency unit responds to a 911 call, there is now a charge for those services.

There are too many calls and not enough resources to fund the fire-rescue squad.

They claim this assessment was a tough and well-thought-out decision. The previous city administration found a way to make many improvements with limited resources.

The decision to charge people for aid and assistance is not the way to maintain its outstanding emergency services. I wonder what’s next.

Mary Lamont, Hollywood

