Older and jobless

The front-page article about Miami-Dade folks with financial problems was a well-done piece, except for the fact that we older people are never mentioned (“Amid economic recovery, numbers of working poor are growing, United Way report shows,” Feb. 23).
It’s an equal or more difficult problem as you age, because “old’ in Miami means no work opportunity at all.
If you are working at age 60, it may be possible to continue in your position for a time, but if you are looking for employment, you can forget it.
When I have applied for part-time work, I am usually told, “You are overqualified.”
I understand underqualified, but overqualified should not be a problem. Maybe the Herald should do a piece relating to us “old folks.”
Marlene Wellington,
Miami
