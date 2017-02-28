Private prisons

Re the Feb. 26 article by Mary Ellen Klas, “Private prison deprived inmates of heat and hot water for months, lawmaker finds.” The article points that privately owned prisons are in business to make money.
Not making repairs at the prisons puts more money in owners’ pockets. The more prisoners incarcerated, the more money they make. The longer they can keep an inmate incarcerated, the more money they make.
Prisons should be owned and operated by the state instead of a surrogate. With state ownership and operation more attention will be given to living conditions and education. Prisons should rehabilitating inmates so that when they are released they won’t become repeat offenders.
Repeat offenders are welcomed by the privately owned institutions because it means more money for them.
Phillip Hales, Coral Springs
