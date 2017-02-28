Inclusive healthcare

Why is it that, with all the debate about healthcare, nobody has called out members of Congress to drop their Cadillac lifetime health plans and carry the same health insurance that they are trying to pass on to American citizens?
Why aren’t they offering us the same plan that they have?
I guess when you’re a member of Congress, you can say, “Do as we say, not as we do,” and we have to take it.
It’s time for healthcare for all America including Congress, not except Congress. If they had to deal with what they pass, maybe something reasonable will come out of it.
How about it Marco, Ileana, Debbie, and the rest of you? Why are you so special?
Oscar R. Friedman, Cooper City
