Democracy hijacked

Activist or lobbyist? Which is more disruptive?
Sen. Marco Rubio, when interviewed by Jim Defede on Sunday on “Facing South Florida,” said he would not attend town hall meetings because they were organized by political activists looking for confrontations, not solutions or for honest dialogue.
Well, I would ask, What is the difference between activists and lobbyists who go to Tallahassee or Washington, D.C.?
Oh, I’m sorry, the lobbyists don’t create any trouble — they just hijack democracy, quietly and politely.
Constance Kosowsky, Coral Gables
