Syrian refugees

In the Feb. 26 Miami Herald online article “Here’s why it’s so difficult to be a Syrian refugee in South Florida,” the authors bemoan the lack of support refugees are receiving from the government and the difficulties they encounter learning to function in the United States.
There are at least a dozen mosques and Muslim organizations in Broward County. How is it possible that these institutions, which share language, culture and religion with the refugees, are not providing the support they need?
Joel Levine, Sunny Isles Beach
