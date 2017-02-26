Press is necessary

Re the Feb 23 story “Activists direct questions and opinions at an empty suit in lieu of Marco Rubio”: The church capacity was under 200 people; however, outside there were almost as many there, eagerly listening to outdoor speakers set up for that purpose. People were angry, with the Trump presidency and with Sen. Marco Rubio's no-show.
However, one of the speakers from the audience received the loudest, and I believe the only, standing ovation. It came after he declared the importance of a free press and that it’s needed to sustain our democracy.
Never forget what a difference the Herald makes, each and every single day. Most people respect, even honor, what you do.
Roman Lyskowski, Coral Gables
Comments