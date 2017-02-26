Proud of Craig Curry

1:34 The Florida Panthers' captain Derek MacKenzie talks about loss at home Pause

1:42 Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo is back on the ice after offseason hip surgery

1:14 Florida Panthers going with James Reimer

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Liberty City reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:00 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video