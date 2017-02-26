Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 11:00 AM

Proud of Craig Curry

Re the Feb. 23 story “He led his team to glory and racial harmony,” about Coral Gables High School quarterback Craig Curry:

We were all so very proud of him back then, and we’re still so very proud of him today.

Alan Gittelson,

Class of ’68, Miami

Letters to the Editor

