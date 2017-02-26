Proud of Craig Curry

Re the Feb. 23 story “He led his team to glory and racial harmony,” about Coral Gables High School quarterback Craig Curry:
We were all so very proud of him back then, and we’re still so very proud of him today.
Alan Gittelson,
Class of ’68, Miami
