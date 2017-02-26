The first illegals

Letter writer Richard Kirshen makes a valid point in his Feb. 23 letter, “Take your passport,” when he says, “The mere fact that someone has broken the law for a number of years does not give them carte blanche to continue their illegal residency here just because they have eluded discovery.”
However, I suppose our forefathers the Spaniards and Pilgrims — the original undocumented or illegal aliens — might not be pleased with having us, their descendants, make such a statement.
Alicia Cubota Smith, Miami Beach
