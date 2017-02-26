Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017

Moral decay

The idea of the United States being founded on Christian principles seems to be vanishing in the rear-view mirror. President Trump has rejected that precept with the planned deportation of 11 million illegal immigrants.

Christians are taught to do no wrong to resident immigrants, not to neglect to show hospitality to foreigners and to welcome strangers. Remember the command of loving your neighbors as yourself?

So, is politics now more important than decency?

Nancy Middleton, Miami Shores

