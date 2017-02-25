Weak punishment for animal abuse

I was appalled that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Yvonne Colodny offered Matthew Milewski a plea deal where he’ll serve one year of probation and will not have a felony conviction on his record. He’ll also have to make a $1,000 donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
An article about the attack said: “Milewski dragged the dog across the parking lot of his Miami Beach condo building until she bled, beating her with a leash and slamming her into a hard surface.”
How can anyone believe that no jail time and no felony conviction is an acceptable punishment?
Rolando Rivas-Camp,
Miami
