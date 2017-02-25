WLRN is a community treasure

As vice-chairman of the board of Friends of WLRN it is concerning when I read statements from the Miami-Dade School Board indicating its members have little knowledge of our organization’s mission and activities.
Our charter requires that we always have a member of the School Board on our board. This is to ensure that the School Board has a voice in the operation of Friends and our mission. Our board meets monthly to discuss our activities as well as financial statements. All this is shared with our board members.
The role of Friends of WLRN is to raise money and support the award-winning operations of WLRN. Through our underwriting efforts and other financial support, we’ve spent well over $2 million to build state-of-the-art digital studios to support the news operation.
Our news teams have been recognized for their outstanding efforts here and across the country. We also fund salaries for the entire South Florida Public Media news team.
This is the only locally originated news heard on radio from Key West to Palm Beach. In addition, we produce numerous video documentaries, such as the recent production called “Streets of Wynwood — A Burgeoning Art Scene” and the award-winning documentary on the Holocaust, “Treblinka’s Last Witness.”
None of this would be possible without the on-going support of our generous underwriters and large and enthusiastic local audience. In fact, our sustaining members have doubled during the past year — again proving that WLRN Public Media is treasured in South Florida.
Barry Allen Schwartz,
VP chair, board of Friends of WLRN, Miami
