Illegal is illegal

If a person violates a law, it is a crime; and one who commits a crime is a criminal.
The Feb. 22 editorial, “No Illegal Immigrant is safe anymore,” doesn’t seem to understand this concept. By using “tear-jerking” phrases like “separating that woman from her children,” the editorial tries to justify violations of our laws.
Yes, we are a nation of immigrants. However, the vast majority of those immigrants came to our country under, and in compliance with, the laws in existence at the time of their arrival.
Sneaking across our borders or overstaying a temporary visa does not automatically give an undocumented immigrant rights under our Constitution. Giving the lawbreaker a pass is grossly unfair to those who comply with our immigration requirements.
I.C. Griffith, Jr., Miami
