Americans energized

Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Trump, says the president’s authority cannot be questioned, while Trump himself declares the news media the enemy of the American people.
Sen. John McCain says that history has shown that without a free press and checks and balances on the executive branch, dictatorships result. I am concerned that our country is heading in that direction.
The pushback from the awakened and energized American people is heartening and encouraging. We must maintain this to preserve our democracy in these perilous times.
Larry Silverstein,
Hollywood
