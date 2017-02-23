Animal-abuse plea

I am discouraged with the plea deal Judge Yvonne Colodny offered Matthew Milewski: a year’s probation and a $1,000 fine for torturing and beating his 4-month-old puppy to death — and no felony conviction on his criminal history.
I hope at minimum he is listed in the FBI database for national crimes, as the FBI now classifies animal cruelty as a Class A felony.
Data supports that 70 percent of violent criminals began by abusing animals. Did Judge Colodny know all of this when she offered this pathetic man such a lenient sentence?
Joann Picariello, Miami
