Pitts’ pen

Kudos to my fellow American who wants to frame Leonard Pitts’ column about the current president (“Work of art,” Feb. 21). I went a step further. I saved it, together with his farewell columns to the Obamas in my memory box.
I want to tell my grandson how some tiny measure of justice was achieved when a member of the most oppressed people in America held the highest office in the land, how brilliantly he performed, and how, under his leadership, perhaps America was great for the last time. Keep writing, Mr. Pitts. Your pen is mightier than Twitter!
Rosa Cuervo, Miami
