Waiting for Ileana

On Feb. 21, 14 of us visited the office of U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen because, after almost three months of calls and emails to her Miami and D.C. offices, we have not received a satisfactory response. We showed up to ask again for a meeting with her, preferably a town hall, for public discussion of the repeal/revision of the Affordable Care Act.
As an informal network of friends, colleagues, acquaintances and members of faith communities, all in Ros-Lehtinen’s district, we and our loved ones will be affected directly by changes to the ACA. We volunteer our time because this issue is so vital to us.
Although District 27’s enrollment in the ACA is the highest of any congressional district in the country, Rep. Ros-Lehtinen has no meetings scheduled with constituents to discuss her positions on the ACA revision/repeal. Her staff was polite but, distressingly, dismissed our concerns about the ACA and access to our representative.
We are disappointed, but not disheartened. We urge others to insist that our representatives respond to us directly, scheduling well-publicized meetings and town halls. As citizens in a democracy, we deserve no less. Rep. Ros-Lehtinen, it’s time to listen to your constituents.
Carmela Pinto McIntire,
Miami
