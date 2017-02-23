Keep healthcare

The repeal of Obamacare, without any doubt, will be more devastating than a tsunami. It will put the lives of millions of people at risk. I know how it feels because my daughter suffers from a preexisting condition, sickle cell disease.
It is wrong to turn our backs on those who are in need of Obamacare. I urge members of Congress, especially those in the Republican Party, to re-think their positions. I ask them to put themselves, just for a moment, in the place of all those families who deserve better healthcare.
Antonio Perez, Miami
