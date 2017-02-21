Trump’s products

Donald Trump touts his efforts to keep jobs in America. If he holds a second press conference, reporters need to ask him when he plans to make Trump products in America.
Last year, the Washington Post found that the Donald J. Trump Collection made shirts in China, Bangladesh, Honduras, South Korea and Vietnam. Sport coats were made in India. Trump suits are made in Indonesia and Mexico. Eyeglasses are made in China. Trump home items — mirrors, kitchen items, lighting — are imported from China.
The Trump Home by Rogaska tabletop collection of china and crystal comes from Slovenia. Trump Vodka is made in the Netherlands. Trump Hotel pens are made in China and Taiwan, then imported from South Korea.
Trump’s blue-collar base needs to hold their carnival barker accountable.
James Wilson,
Plantation
