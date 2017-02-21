Cruel Congress

My heart broke when I watched the U.S. House vote to pass House Joint Resolution 69, which allows egregious and cruel killing methods on 76 million acres of federal public lands in Alaska.
With this vote, we’re one step closer to wolf pups being killed in their dens, and grizzly bears being caught in barbaric, steel-jawed leg-hold traps and wire snares.
I want to thank my representative, Rep. Frederica Wilson, for voting against this horrible resolution.
I’m grateful that Congress has members willing to listen to their constituents and stand up against this cruelty.
In this age of social media, voters are able to monitor and share how their legislators vote on issues and hold them accountable. When this resolution makes its way to the Senate, I sincerely hope the Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, will also vote No on its companion resolution, S.J. Res. 18.
Leslie Sardinia,
North Miami Beach
