February 21, 2017 8:16 PM

Trump disappoints

President Trump criticizing the media more than any other president I can remember. He does not like when news is not reported in his favor.

The regimes of the Castros, Chávez and Maduro began in the same fashion — first lashing out at the media for news they didn’t like, and then confiscating or closing the media. Most recently, Maduro pulled the plug on CNN.

President Trump, I voted for you. Don’t disappoint me. The United States is an example of democracy and a free press. If you don’t like the news, then prove they are wrong.

A.D. Miranda, Miami

Letters to the Editor

