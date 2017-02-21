Trump disappoints

President Trump criticizing the media more than any other president I can remember. He does not like when news is not reported in his favor.
The regimes of the Castros, Chávez and Maduro began in the same fashion — first lashing out at the media for news they didn’t like, and then confiscating or closing the media. Most recently, Maduro pulled the plug on CNN.
President Trump, I voted for you. Don’t disappoint me. The United States is an example of democracy and a free press. If you don’t like the news, then prove they are wrong.
A.D. Miranda, Miami
Comments