February 21, 2017 8:15 PM

Sanctuary sours

Re the Feb. 18 front-page article “Fearing Trump, commission drops Dade’s ‘sanctuary’ protections”:

The issue is not about “fearing Trump;” it is about doing what’s right.

I am a legal immigrant, and it took me seven years to get my citizenship in this great country. I take offense to the term “undocumented immigrants,” as if they just forgot their papers or something.

No, it’s illegal immigrants or illegal aliens. Stop trying to sugar coat it; that’s half the problem!

Miguel “Mickey” Garces,

Miami

