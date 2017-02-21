Sanctuary sours

Re the Feb. 18 front-page article “Fearing Trump, commission drops Dade’s ‘sanctuary’ protections”:
The issue is not about “fearing Trump;” it is about doing what’s right.
I am a legal immigrant, and it took me seven years to get my citizenship in this great country. I take offense to the term “undocumented immigrants,” as if they just forgot their papers or something.
No, it’s illegal immigrants or illegal aliens. Stop trying to sugar coat it; that’s half the problem!
Miguel “Mickey” Garces,
Miami
