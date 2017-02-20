Check the facts

President Trump fired his national security appointee Craig Deare for voicing his opinion, which did not agree with the president’s. Trump’s dictatorial qualities are dangerous to our freedoms.
He disrespects the law and the press. His lies destroy people’s trust in democracy. His supporters do not do research to find the truth. It is easier to blindly follow a leader who speaks what we want to hear than to check facts.
Doing the homework means matching history to the events that happen today against the past.
Jeannie Piazza,
Miami
