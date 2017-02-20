Trump’s fake news

When will it become apparent to all that every time the Twitterer-in-chief, or one of his minions, is exposed in a lie or an activity of questionable legality, he floods the media with his mantra of “fake news” in the “biased media.” It would be wonderful if he were flooded with return tweets of derision. Perhaps then he would declare the biased Internet was also all fake news and stop using it.
Of course, the media stopped giving air and news space to Kellyanne Conway, that issue would be greatly diminished.
Lawrence Wheatman,
Miami
Comments