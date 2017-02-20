Letters to the Editor

February 20, 2017 7:37 PM

Trump’s fake news

When will it become apparent to all that every time the Twitterer-in-chief, or one of his minions, is exposed in a lie or an activity of questionable legality, he floods the media with his mantra of “fake news” in the “biased media.” It would be wonderful if he were flooded with return tweets of derision. Perhaps then he would declare the biased Internet was also all fake news and stop using it.

Of course, the media stopped giving air and news space to Kellyanne Conway, that issue would be greatly diminished.

Lawrence Wheatman,

Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Intellectually impaired teen locked in legal limbo

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos