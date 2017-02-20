Our protection

Leonard Pitts reminds us that this nation’s founders designed the Constitution to protect all Americans from the will of one individual. They sought relief from the acts of the kings of their homelands.
The Constitution provides for three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — that provide checks and balances on each other.
The president is not a king, emperor, dictator or CEO without limits. Those who think otherwise would do well to read the Constitution or revisit their primary school American history lessons. It is not a liberal or a conservative viewpoint. It is what protects us from an individual branch that overreaches.
Frances Aronovitz, Miami
