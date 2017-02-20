Hands off WLRN

I almost lost my breakfast when I read about the Miami-Dade School Board’s hostile takeover attempt of WLRN (“School district push for more control of WLRN raises concerns about news operation,” Feb. 19). As a long standing Friend of WLRN, and a monthly contributor, I am shocked that a political entity is trying to control free journalism.
I will immediately cancel my subscription to WLRN and encourage all other Friends to do the same. I refuse to allow the School Board to slowly destroy a wonderful part of our South Florida community.
Charlie “Possum” Schmidt, Key West
