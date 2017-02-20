Letters to the Editor

February 20, 2017 7:36 PM

Hands off WLRN

I almost lost my breakfast when I read about the Miami-Dade School Board’s hostile takeover attempt of WLRN (“School district push for more control of WLRN raises concerns about news operation,” Feb. 19). As a long standing Friend of WLRN, and a monthly contributor, I am shocked that a political entity is trying to control free journalism.

I will immediately cancel my subscription to WLRN and encourage all other Friends to do the same. I refuse to allow the School Board to slowly destroy a wonderful part of our South Florida community.

Charlie “Possum” Schmidt, Key West

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Intellectually impaired teen locked in legal limbo

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos