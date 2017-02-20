I was saddened, not to say shocked, to read of the Miami-Dade School Board’s push to tighten control of WLRN’s hiring and programming.
The School Board should keep its focus on education, not on WLRN, which serves our community well and whose editorial independence is key. The board’s job is to oversee our children’s education, not to interfere with high quality journalism, even when it is critical of either schools’ or the board. I will certainly end my support of WLRN if its independence is compromised, and I doubt I’m the only one who feels this way.
Harvey Siegel, Miami
