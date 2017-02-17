Putnam has helped natural Florida

1:05 UM pitcher Lepore is ready to start season Pause

0:34 Preseason All-American Carl Chester

1:15 UM's Jim Morris talks baseball, season

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

1:37 Trump supporter argues against 'sanctuary' protections at Miami-Dade meeting

1:06 Immigration activist pleads for a stop to mass deportations

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"