Zip it, Democrats!

Liberals and Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot by constantly criticizing President Trump. By making outrageous, over-the-top comments such as those by Herald columnist Leonard Pitts, Meryl Streep, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and others — comparing him to brown shirts, Nazis, and the Third Reich, in addition to demanding his impeachment.
Democrats have been going ballistic since losing the election. They need to get over it. But beyond that, they are disenfranchising the overwhelming moderate majority by their offensive and disrespectful rhetoric.
Gilbert Schwartz,
Aventura
