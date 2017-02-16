Shame on Curbelo

I am writing to express my disbelief that U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who sits on the Ways and Means Committee and usually is a voice of reason in these polarized times, voted along party lines on Wednesday to defeat an amendment that would have activated the powers of Congress to compel the president to release his tax returns.
More than 800,000 citizens have signed the petition asking President Trump to release his tax returns. I wonder how Curbelo could look any of them in the eye and justify his vote.
This issue is certain to come up again. I hope Curbelo will be able to put aside partisanship, as he has done in the past, and do what is best for his constituents and his country.
Matthew DeCapua, Miami
