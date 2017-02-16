Letters to the Editor

February 16, 2017 7:34 PM

Rubio’s email

In response to a request that Sen. Marco Rubio not support the spectacularly unqualified Betsy DeVos for education secretary, I received a strange email reply. In it, the senator did not say he found DeVos qualified. In fact, he did not mention her.

Instead, he pointed out that the Democrats changed the Senate rules in 2013 so that the minority party could not filibuster cabinet appointees.

So, I guess I must conclude it’s really the Democrats’ fault that we confirming all these poor choices, and not that of the spineless Republicans who are voting for them.

Bob French,

Boca Raton

Letters to the Editor

