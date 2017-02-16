Spokesman’s words

“I wish nothing but good; therefore, everyone who does not agree with me is a traitor and a scoundrel.”
Those words were spoken by tyrannical King George almost 250 years ago. Substitute “great” for “good” and the words could have tumbled right out of the mouth of our President Trump.
Stephen Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, said on national television that the “powers of the President ... will not be questioned.” Subsequently, Trump tweets, “Congratulations Stephen Miller on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job!”
How about chastising Miller for an authoritarian declaration that King George would no doubt have condoned?
Didn’t we fight a revolutionary war to rid ourselves of such tyrannical rule?
Michael B. Reiner,
Coral Gables
