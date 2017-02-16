Conway’s OK

The Trump campaign and presidency have been riddled with ethical lapses.
But Kellyanne Conway’s exhortation to “Buy Ivanka’s stuff” is not part of that pattern. It was a spontaneous, throw-away and even humorous line — the sort of thing Joe Biden might have said.
Politically incorrect maybe, but harmless — unlike her boss’ tweet attacking Nordstrom. Let’s leave Conway alone. Her words were silly and unimportant. To take it further wastes Democratic energy and, more important, credibility.
Lighten up. Deal with the real ethical problems we face.
They are far too serious for these reality-show-style distractions.
Patrick Alexander,
Coral Gables
