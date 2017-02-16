Mar-a-Lago bill

Re the Herald’s Feb. 14 online article “Trump’s visits to Florida costing sheriff $1.5 million in OT:” A quality article!
However, I suspect that this is the tip of the iceberg and raises serious questions as to reimbursements by the federal government for the president’s trips to Mar-a-Lago.
Reports had it that the president paid for Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s accommodations at Mar-a-Lago. Does that include the costs of Abe retinue that came with Prime Minister Abe? It will be interesting to read the bills submitted later for taxpayer reimbursement.
Larry Murray,
Big Pine Key
Comments