Where’s the leader?

As we watch the Trump administration’s daily blunders as it tries to navigate the complexities of governing, it’s beginning to look like the The Keystone Kops are in the Oval Office.
President Trump is clueless about running the government, which has led to major losses in the first few weeks of his presidency. The court’s rejection of his “Muslim ban,” the embarrassing lack of security at Mar-a-Lago during the North Korean missile test; and now the infamous resignation of his trusted national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
With such chaos engulfing the White House, it begs the question, “Who is in charge?”
Betty Fleisher,
Aventura
Comments