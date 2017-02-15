American response needed to help persecuted Christians abroad

0:46 Two injured in North Beach shooting Pause

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

2:16 Miami Santería faiths join forces