Since the election, we have read about frustrated constituents unable to contact Sen. Marco Rubio’s office. He has consistently been ducking and dodging them with constant busy signals and calls to the police when citizens show up at his offices.
We need to flood Norman Braman’s car dealerships with phone calls and emails with our concerns. That would get Rubio’s attention, as he would not want to jeopardize the gravy train relationship he has with his benefactor.
John Isaacs,
West Kendall
Comments